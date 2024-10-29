Australian Brett Delaney has been confirmed as the new assistant head coach at Castleford Tigers.

The 39-year-old former Leeds Rhinos player will be linking up again with his former teammate Danny McGuire, who is now head coach at Castleford.

The pair also worked together at Hull KR when McGuire took Delaney to Craven Park during a spell as interim head coach with Rovers in 2022.

Delaney played a key coaching role at Hull KR last season and is being backed to immediately strengthen McGuire’s coaching team.

Brett Delaney is Castleford Tigers' new assistant head coach. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having started his career playing in the NRL for Paramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans before heading into the Super League in 2010 where he, alongside McGuire, picked up a string of silverware in his playing career before heading into his current role as an assistant coach. McGuire is delighted to have the man he wanted on board with him.

He said: “'In taking on the head coach role it was essential to me that I got the right person by my side and I'm really happy that Brett has decided to join us at Castleford.

"In my opinion, he’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and will be a real asset to the club.

"He has a lot to bring to the table; the lads will benefit from his experience and coaching style and I'm really looking forward to working alongside him again.”

Delaney said: “I’m looking forward to joining Cas and working with Maggsy again, it will be a new challenge for me, with a new group; I’ll be leading on the defensive side of things and I’m looking forward to putting some different systems in place.”