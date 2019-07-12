Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: Trinity assistant Lee Gilmour determined to give fans bragging rights

Derby day in Wakefield is all about one thing for the majority of supporters - bragging rights.

Lee Gilmour in action for Castleford Tigers in 2013.

And that is what Wakefield Trinity assistant coach Lee Gilmour wants to give the Belle Vue faithful when Trinity host Castleford Tigers tonight (7.45pm).

The former Super League star made appearances for both sides throughout a glittering career, and knows how much victory means to the supporters.

“It is more about the bragging rights for the fans really,” said the former Great Britain international.

Lee Gilmour in action for Wakefield Trinity during his playing days.

“When you are a player, you feel that little bit of pressure.

“We want to give our fans the bragging rights this weekend, it has been a long time since it has last come.

“I think our last win at home was in 2013, so we will be looking to give our fans a nice start at work on Monday morning.”

Wakefield haven’t beaten the Tigers since early 2015, with their last home win coming almost six years ago.

But Gilmour insists that Trinity’s main focus is on getting what could be a precious two points.

He added: “It is just about getting the win, you can’t look too far into the past.

“If you look to where this club was in 2013, and where we have been in the last few years, you can’t compare this group of players to the ones that were around in 2013 and 2014.

“It is about getting some momentum back in our season.

“It has been a difficult period of time with the injuries, we picked up a really good win at home against Huddersfield.

“We just need to replicate what we did in that game.”