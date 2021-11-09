Cannabis edibles in Haribo and Dorito packets seized by police in Knottingley
Cannabis sweets sold in brand-name sweet packets were seized by police during targeted search in Knottingley.
Acting on intelligence, officers stopped the Ford Fiesta on Tythe Barn Road on Sunday following surveillance at a number of potential drop-off points.
They uncovered a large amount of cannabis edibles - sweets laced with the drug - which were then wrapped and sealed in recognisable wrappers, including Haribo sweet bags, Dorito crisps packets and Smarties bags.
The male was arrested for possession with intent to supply, interviewed, and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Investigations are also continuing into the initial supply and manufacturing of these products.
A spokesperson for the police said: "The edibles were very professionally made, and disguised as various branded sweet and chocolate packets.
"Edibles such as these are infused with the primary psychoactive component of cannabis – tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
"Due to the way the THC is ingested and released slowly into the blood stream it’s easy to overconsume and end up experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and confusion.
"More importantly, their design in looking like chocolate and sweets can be very attractive to children who mistake them for normal sweets, causing harm to both their physical and mental health."